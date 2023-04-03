Fight Against Mitrakaal: Rahul Gandhi's Statement After Getting Bail From Surat Court

Rahul Gandhi, after securing bail in the Modi surname case on Monday, tweeted, "This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakaal'. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support." Gandhi, 52, recently lost his place in the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case in accordance with the Representative of People Act. Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 15,000 has been imposed on him.

The Congress leader on Monday called on the Surat Sessions Court seeking that his conviction by a Surat district court be overturned and his two-year jail term be suspended. Gandhi reached court flanked by senior party leaders and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, including sister Priyanka Gandhi as well as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel for his appeal. After securing bail, the Congress leaders staged a protest against his conviction.

Surat Sessions Court refuses to stay conviction

The Surat Sessions Court declined to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation and said an order to the effect cannot be issued without hearing from all parties. Gandhi will be on bail till April 13 when the next hearing is scheduled.

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's Surat trip 'drama'

As Rahul Gandhi walked into Surat with a bunch of Congress leaders, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama."

Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama. (1/2) — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 3, 2023

"When former PM PV Narasimha Rao was convicted Congress was quiet. P. Chidamabaram & DK Shivkumar didn’t get support against charges for which they are out on bail. Only for Rahul Gandhi, Congress is doing drama as they consider one family & one person above India & it’s laws," Rijiju said on Twitter.

Why is Rahul Gandhi facing a jail term

Rahul Gandhi, on the 2019 general election campaign trail, said at a rally in Kolar, Karnataka 'why all thieves have Modi surname'. After he made the remark, a BJP MLA from Gujarat -- Purnesh Modi -- filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi for defaming people with the Modi surname. A district court in Surat found him guilty and sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison on March 23.