Rahul Gandhi Stays Mum On His Anti-India Tirade In UK, Rakes Up Adani Issue Again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a press conference but stayed mum on his comments against India during his recent visit to the United Kingdom. The Gandhi scion again raked up the Adani issue and asked about the group's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the morning, I went to Parliament and spoke with the Speaker (Lok Sabha) that I want to speak. Four ministers of the government had put allegations against me so I have a right to keep my views in the house. I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to Speak in Parliament tomorrow," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi alleged that the speech that he had given in the House raising questions on Prime Minister Modi and Adani was expunged. "There wasn't anything in the speech that I didn't take out from public records," he said.

What's the relationship between Modiji and Adaniji? Rahul Gandhi asks

"The government and PM are scared of the Adani issue and that is why they prepared this 'tamasha'. I feel I won't be allowed to speak in Parliament. The main question is what's the relationship between Modiji and Adaniji? Why are defence deals given to Adani?" he asked.

The Wayanad MP claimed that the Prime Minister is yet to reply to "moot questions I asked in my last Parliament speech about the Adani group".

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in London, Gandhi said, "As the allegations have been made in Parliament, it is my democratic right to have the opportunity to speak. If Indian democracy was functioning I would be able to speak in Parliament. So, actually what you are seeing is a test of Indian democracy."

During an event in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

He also told British MPs in London that microphones are often "turned off" in Lok Sabha when an opposition leader raises important issues.

Gandhi's remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention, and the Congress hit back at the ruling party by citing instances of Modi raising internal politics abroad.