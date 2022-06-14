In a key development, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time on Wednesday, Republic learnt from sources. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, the channel learnt that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources say that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

Congress attacks BJP over ED probe

Meanwhile, in a press briefing, Congress again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for ED summons. Addressing the press briefing, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, accompanied by his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Bhupesh Baghel among others said," The case against Gandhis was closed in 2015... What was the need to reopen the case... It is an act of harassment against Congress," the Rajasthan Chief Minister further said, adding that Opposition all over the country was scared to speak as central agencies were put behind them, or their houses were raided.

While Rahul Gandhi has already appeared, his mother and incumbent Congress President Sonia Gandhi will appear on June 23. She was initially summoned on June 8, but suffering from COVID-19, she had sought three weeks' time which was allowed by the Central agency.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL. The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.