Welcoming PM Modi's announcement for vaccine boosters, Congress ex-chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, claimed credit for the move. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi reiterated his 22 December demand for booster shots, stating 'The central government has accepted my suggestion of a booster dose - this is a right step'. India will begin giving booster doses to frontline health workers and those over 60 years with comorbidities on January 10.

Rahul Gandhi claims credit for booster doses

Similarly, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi too took credit for the move. He shared his speech in Lok Sabha where he said, "What policy do you have to save kids from COVID? Seven months have passed since our healthcare workers recieved their second COVID dose. When will you give booster shots?". He thanked PM Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for paying heed to his words.

On 2nd December 2021, I’d raised issues regarding inaction on #booster #vaccine shots & vaccines for our kids. It’s good that @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya listened pic.twitter.com/cKGNa7nE6E — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 26, 2021

This is not the first time that Gandhi has claimed credit for a Central govt move regarding COVID. Previously, in April, Gandhi claimed credit for nudging the Centre to fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid vaccines. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi claimed, "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”. Congress has also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was one of the first politicians who warned the Centre to take Coronavirus seriously in January 2020 itself.

PM Modi rolls out booster doses

Amid rising Omicron cases, PM Modi on Saturday, announced that kids aged 15-18 will start getting vaccine jabs from January 3. Meanwhile, healthcare, frontline workers and those who are above 60 years and have comorbidities will be eligible for a 'precautionary dose'. DCGI has given nod to Bharat Biotech to administer Covaxin jabs for children aged 12 and above. Centre is also mulling to give nod to Bharat Biotech's nasal spray and roll out Zydus-COVD - India's first DNA COVID vaccine.