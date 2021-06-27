Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, Wants Centre To Vaccinate People First

On Sunday, June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the "Mann Ki Baat" radio program. Commenting on PM Modi's program, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "Please just vaccinate all people in the country, even if you do 'Mann Ki Baat' after that".

With respect to the Centre's vaccination drive, Rahul shared a graph and asked the government to just vaccinate people.

Rahul continues to Tweet

In May, Rahul Gandhi had posted about PM Modi's 77th edition of "Mann Ki Baat", choosing Hindi as the language, he wrote, "To battle Corona, we need the right intention planning and goal" and carried on "Not absurd talks once a month."

As a response to Rahul's Tweet, the Union Health Minister wrote that the country needs the 'right' opposition, which has a 'right' thinking and the 'right' trust in the government instead of 'absurd' talks 24*7.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 78th edition of "Mann Ki Baat" radio program, urged people to get rid of vaccine hesitancy and paid his tribute to late legendary sprinter Milkha Singh.

Prime Minister also urged citizens to focus on rainwater harvesting amid the ongoing monsoon. He said that water conservation is a way to render service to the nation.

He stated, "The monsoons have come. Let us once again focus on water conservation. When the clouds rain they just don't rain for us, they also rain for our future generation. The rainwater gets collected on the ground, it increases the groundwater level, and that is why I believe water conservation is a way of service to the nation".

Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of Chartered Accountants Day and National Doctor's Day.

PM also spoke to Dulariya villagers in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and educated them to take the COVID-19 vaccines. He said, "I want to inform villagers to get rid of vaccine fear. There are many villages in India that are 100% vaccinated".

He further added that someday, India's rural area vaccination drive will be an inspiration to many.

(Image credit: PTI)