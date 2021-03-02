Rahul Gandhi Takes Veiled Dig At G23's Demand For Cong Polls; Asks 'why Not Question BJP?'

In a veiled dig at the 23 dissenting leaders within the party, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was crucified was holding organizational polls in the past. Speaking with Professor Kaushik Basu of Cornell University on Tuesday, the Wayanad MP was indirectly referring to his failed experiment to democratize the party through primaries before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Revealing that he faced tremendous opposition from Congress leaders itself, he put forth a counter-question to critics. While conceding that democratic elections within a party are critical, he questioned Basu on why other political parties such as BJP, BSP and SP were not grilled on the lack of internal democracy. At the same time, Gandhi agreed that Congress needed to set higher standards.

Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "You are speaking to the person who has been pushing this in the Congress party for a decade. I am the person who pushed elections in the youth organizations, pushed elections in the student organizations and got a serious beating in the press for that. I was literally crucified for doing elections. I was attacked by my own party people. I am the first person who says democratic elections within the party is very critical. But it is interesting to me that this question is not asked to any other party. Nobody asks the question of why there is no internal democracy in BJP, BSP and the Samajwadi Party."

"We are an ideological party. And our ideology is the ideology of the Constitution. It is the ideology of equality. So yes, I think it is more important for us to be democratic and if others are not, then it is fine," he added.

Rift within Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.

Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that the Rae Bareli MP will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened. But the concerns were reiterated by Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad after the loss in the Bihar Assembly election. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The internal rift in the party widened after dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. On this platform, concerns were raised about the weakening of the Congress party. Moreover, Azad faced protests from the Congress cadre for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In another sign of assertion by these leaders, Sharma publicly admonished Congress for stitching an alliance with the Indian Secular Front for the West Bengal polls.