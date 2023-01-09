Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Talks Of The Day He Decided He Will Only Wear T-shirt; 'We Had Reached MP...'

Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi talked about the day he decided he will ditch sweaters and only wear t-shirts this winter season.

As chit-chat continues around Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt look, the former President of Congress finally revealed the moment he made the decision to ditch warm clothes this winter. Addressing the media, the Member of Parliament recollected November 23, the day when the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Madhya Pradesh. 

"It was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them. That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing t-shirt. When I start shivering & feel cold I would think to wear sweater," said the MP from Wayanad to the reporters. 

In the December cold, while the security staff wore suits and other Congress leaders were clad in jackets with mufflers and shawls, the Gandhi scion in a white t-shirt visited Sadaiv Atal, the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and paid tribute to the former Prime Minister of India in Delhi. 

Congress leaders took the t-shirt look as an opportunity to hail the Wayanad MP, with Salman Khurshid calling him a 'superhuman' and saying 'he is like a yogi doing his tapasya with focus'. Supriya Shrinate also echoed similar sentiments and said he is on a 'tapasya and wants to take everyone along'. 

"I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold," said the 52-year-old. 

'First poverty was a state of mind...'

The statement did not go unnoticed and the Bharatiya Janata Party drawing a parallel between his previous remark on poverty, claimed that 'now, cold was a state of mind'. The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata, Shehzad Poonwalla quoted the 'If you stop fearing the cold you won’t need a sweater!' statement and guessed it is 'curtains for Amul Body Warmer', a brand known for selling thermals.

