Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Again, Fires 3 Questions On Efforts To Curb Black Fungus

Amid the surge in Mucormycosis or Black Fungus cases in the country, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Centre and sought answers from them on the efforts to curb the rise in fungal infection.

Asking three questions, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Central Government should clarify about the Black fungus epidemic - 1. What is being done for Amphotericin B drug shortage? 2. What is the procedure for getting this medicine to the patient? 3. Instead of giving treatment, why is the public getting bogged down in formalities by the government?"

Black fungus महामारी के बारे में केंद्र सरकार स्पष्ट करे-



1. Amphotericin B दवाई की कमी के लिए क्या किया जा रहा है?



2. मरीज़ को ये दवा दिलाने की क्या प्रक्रिया है?



3. इलाज देने की बजाय मोदी सरकार जनता को औपचारिकताओं में क्यों फँसा रही है? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2021

The Gandhi scion had previously also targeted Centre and blamed the "inefficiency" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the "epidemic of black fungus along with the COVID pandemic" in the country.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 200,000 AmBisome (Amphotericin B injection) used in black fungus treatment arrived in the country in the early hours of Sunday. According to the Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, more such consignments are expected in the future. The recent consignment arrived from American biopharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences, informed ambassador Sandhu.

Black Fungus Cases in States

Karnataka has reported 1,250 cases and 39 related deaths so far. In Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, 39 people died due to the infection. On Friday, two succumbed to the infection in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reported 147 black fungus cases in total.

What is Mucormycosis / Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication and reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. Symptoms of Black Fungus include nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose.

