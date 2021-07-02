Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre, PM Modi Over LPG Price Hike, Calls It 'Modi Maya'

After oil marketing companies on Thursday hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.5 each per 14.2 kg cylinder, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi targetted the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the price hike, calling it 'Modi Maya.'



Rahul took to Twitter and said, "Such has been the effect of 'Modi Maya'. Only the rates of the 'jumlas' have fallen."



On June 28, Rahul chose Hindi as the language once again, and advised the Centre over fuel price hike and said, "A small part of the petrol-diesel tax collection can be compensated to the families of COVID victims - this is their need. The Modi government should not back down from this opportunity of public assistance in a disaster."

पेट्रोल-डीज़ल टैक्स वसूली के छोटे से हिस्से से कोविड पीड़ित परिवारों को हर्जाना दिया जा सकता है- ये उनकी ज़रूरत है, अधिकार है।



आपदा में जन सहायता के इस अवसर से मोदी सरकार को पीछे नहीं हटना चाहिए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2021

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 25

Oil marketing companies have hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25.5 each per 14.2 kg cylinder from July 1. The cooking gas in Mumbai and Delhi will be available for Rs 834.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder as compared to Rs 809 per 14.2kg cylinder earlier. This came amid petrol and diesel rates touching record highs across the country. In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 835.50 for a domestic cylinder whereas, in Chennai, it will cost Rs 850.50. The price of the commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 84 by the oil marketing companies. It is pertinent to mention here that commercial LPG Gas price varies from city to city and state to state.

In Kolkata, it will cost Rs 835.50 for a domestic cylinder whereas, in Chennai, it will cost Rs 850.50. The price of the commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 84 by the oil marketing companies. It is pertinent to mention here that commercial LPG Gas price varies from city to city and state to state.