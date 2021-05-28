Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Centre Over 'inaction' During COVID-19 Second Wave

Amid the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus in the country, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday has slammed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the current COVID situation, stating that the PM's 'nautanki' (drama) is the reason behind the second wave.

While addressing a virtual press conference, the ex-Congress chief said, "We had warned the Government of India about COVID19 repeatedly. Later, PM Modi had expressed India's victory against COVID19. This is an evolving disease. Lockdowns and wearing of masks is a temporary solution but vaccine is a permanent solution to COVID."

"Foreign Minister gave a speech saying that we exported vaccines to the countries. This resulted in only 3% of people getting vaccinated. Other countries have a single rate of vaccines. The US vaccinated half of the population. It is not a vaccine capital, it is we who are vaccine capital," he added.

"PM's 'nautanki' reason behind second-wave": Rahul Gandhi

Slamming PM Modi and accusing the Centre of lying on the death rate, Rahul further said, "The Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave of COVID-19 in India. He did not understand COVID-19. India's death rate is a lie. The government should tell the truth."

"Government not understanding the nature of what they're fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You're creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97% of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3% are vaccinated," Rahul added.

When asked on whether deaths in Congress-ruled states also wrongly reported, the Gandhi scion stated, "I have spoken to the CMs of Congress-ruled States, told them that lying will only harm them, reality needs to be accepted. Actual death numbers might be disturbing but we must stick to telling the truth."