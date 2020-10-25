Rahul Gandhi Targets RSS As Mohan Bhagwat Speaks On China; Says 'deep Inside, He Knows...'

On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that RSS and government of India have together allowed China to grab Indian land. Earlier in the day, Bhagwat said that Indian defence forces, government and the people responded sharply to China's efforts to invade the country's territories.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the RSS supremo knows the truth but is scared to face it.

Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it.



The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it. pic.twitter.com/20GRNDfEvD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have repeatedly attacked the government over the long stand-off with China in Ladakh. Recently, Rahul Gandhi castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence on China amid the faceoff at the LAC. Repeating his claim that China has occupied 1200 sq.km of Indian land, the Wayanad MP accused the PM of deliberating hiding this information from the people. Terming it as the biggest issue facing the country at the moment, he questioned PM Modi on when he was planning to throw out the Chinese Army.

The government and BJP have responded, raising how territory running into thousands of square kilometres was ceded to China and also Pakistan by Congress governments of the past, and that under Narendra Modi, Chinese advances have been replied to in a manner that is unprecedented.

Mohan Bhagwat on China

Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Indian defence forces, government and the people remained unfazed and responded sharply to China's efforts to invade the country's territories. Bhagwat asserted that securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise the expansionist aspirations of China and "our present policies seem to be charting those very horizons"

"Rising above China economically & strategically. Securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise the expansionist aspirations of China and our present policies seem to be charting those very horizons. We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our reckless detractors should know this by now," Bhagwat said.

"China's role in the breakout of this pandemic may be disputable but its misuse of their riches by unleashing terror on the borders of Bharat and boisterous efforts to invade our territories are well-known to the whole world," Bhagwat had said at the function on Sunday morning.

