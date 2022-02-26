Rahul Gandhi Tells Congress To Make List Of 'Kauravas'; Seeks Revival Of Party In Gujarat

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought the revival of the Congress party in Gujarat ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, stating that 'BJP's politics' had harmed the state. Citing the use of central agencies under the Modi government, the Gandhi scion asserted that, unlike CBI, ED and media which change attires every day, the truth is always simple like Gandhi Ji. His address came at the party's 3-day brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir', organised to chalk out the strategy for the state elections due in December this year.

"Gujarat is suffering because of BJP's politics. Unemployment is a major issue here. Small businesses were once considered as the biggest strength as well as the backbone of Gujarat. But PM Modi destroyed it by introducing GST, demonetisation and by his actions during the pandemic," Gandhi said in his address.

"They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire everyday. But those things don't matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple," he added

Congress should make a list of 'Kauravas': Rahul Gandhi

To resurrect the party in the BJP stronghold, Rahul Gandhi suggested that Congress get rid of leaders who 'sit in air-conditioned rooms and disturb others', instead of working on the ground. Calling such people 'Kauravas', the Wayanad MP remarked that these people were the ones who would join the BJP at the end of the day. Congress needs only five capable leaders from Gujarat "to oust the BJP" in the next election, Rahul Gandhi predicted.

"So why is there confusion (on conveying the vision to the people)? Because we have two types of leaders. One who remains on the ground and gives a fight. Another lot sits in their AC offices and does nothing except talking and giving speeches. Prepare a list of such leaders who disturb others. They are Kauravas. BJP will take them in their fold," he said.

"Congress workers must understand that they have already won the Gujarat Assembly election. You are just not accepting it. People of Gujarat are watching you with high hopes. The BJP has harmed the people of Gujarat more than it has harmed the Congress here," he added.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: PTI