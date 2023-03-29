Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi after his conviction by a Surat Court alleging that the Congress leader thinks that it is his 'birthright' to rule the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Vaishnaw said, “Rahul Gandhi insulted the OBC community and when the court convicted him, he said that the court itself is wrong. Rahul Gandhi thinks it is his birthright to rule this country.”

“If they talk about institutions, I ask them to tell the whole country whether tearing down an ordinance when the Prime Minister was abroad was respecting institutions?" he further asked.

#BREAKING | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw #LIVE on Republic; 'Rahul Gandhi does the politics of entitlement. He thinks that he is above the law and the judiciary of this country.'#AshwiniVaishnaw #RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiDisqualifiedhttps://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/BJu9zNb7id — Republic (@republic) March 29, 2023

'Politics of entitlement by Gandhi': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Criticising Rahul Gandhi for 'questioning the wisdom' of the court, Vaishnaw said, "Rahul Gandhi engages in politics of entitlement. He thinks since he was born into a certain family, he is above the Constitution, Court, and Parliament. He also thinks that he is above the Constitution of India,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi was disqualified because of his Ahankar (arrogance),” Vaishnaw added.

Rahul Gandhi faces criticism from Smriti Irani demeaning 'entire OBC community'

Ashwini Vaishnaw's attack on the disqualified MP comes a day after Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the Congress leader saying that 'in an attempt to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also insulted the entire OBC community.'

Addressing the media, Smriti Irani said, "In an attempt to insult PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi also insulted the entire OBC community. This is not the first time that the Gandhi family has tried to insult people from Dalit or backward communities. When a woman from the tribal family became the President, even then Droupadi Murmu was insulted by a Congress member on the instructions of the Gandhi family."