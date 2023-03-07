Rahul Gandhi Tirade Against India Continues, Equates China Issue To Ukraine Situation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has taken a fresh swipe at the BJP in an attempt to bring India down again on foreign land. During an interaction at the Chatham House in London as part of his week-long UK tour, the Congress leader stated that the basic idea behind the Chinese troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh borders is similar to the situation in Ukraine. He went on to back his statement and mentioned that Russia is attacking Ukraine for having a relationship with the West, and China too wants India to break its ties with the US.

He said, "From my understanding, the basic idea behind the Chinese troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh borders is similar to the situation in Ukraine. I mentioned this to the External Affairs minister (S Jaishankar) but he completely disagreed with me and said that it's a ludicrous idea." He went on to equate the China issues with India to the situation in Ukraine.

"The basic principle that has been applied in Ukraine is that Russia has told Ukraine that we do not accept your ties with Europe and America and if you do not change this relationship, we will challenge your territorial integrity and landscape."

"I think this is what is happening on the borders of my country (India). China doesn't want India to have any ties with the US. The Chinese are threatening us by saying if we continue to have a relationship with the US, then we'll take action. That is why they have got troops in the border areas of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

'Gandhi following Mani Shankar Aiyar's path'

The BJP has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his rant on foreign soil to bring down India. BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, while hitting back at Wayanad MP, said, "Rahul Gandhi has undermined the Indian armed forces by comparing India to Ukraine. At the time Indian soldiers did a surgical strike, Balakot airstrike and gave a befitting response to China in Galwan, and Tawang, Rahul Gandhi was having Chinese food in the Chinese embassy."

"How come, Rahul Gandhi, is peddling this fakery and undermining India? Kamal Muni is sharing the stage with him. Who is he? I think Congress should explain why sometimes Mani Shankar Iyer goes to Pakistan and seek their intervention. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi demands foreign intervention. In an attempt to bring down one man, he is putting the entire country down," he added.