Rahul Gandhi To Brief Via Video-conferencing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will address a press conference via video-conferencing at 1 pm. Earlier on Wednesday Gandhi appealed to the Centre to issue emergency ration card amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

According to him, this would help the needy who are facing a scarcity of food due to the nationwide lockdown. Gandhi claimed that lakhs of people were unable to benefit from the PDS system as they did not possess a ration card. Contending that the foodgrains were rotting in the godowns even as hundreds of people were desperate for food, he described this as an "inhuman situation".

READ | Rahul Gandhi Asks Modi Govt To Bring Back Indian Workers Stuck In Middle East Amid Covid

हम सरकार से अपील करते हैं कि इस संकट में आपातकाल राशन कार्ड जारी किए जाएँ।ये उन सभी के लिए हों जो इस लॉकडाउन में अन्न की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं।लाखों देशवासी बिना राशन कार्ड के PDS का लाभ नहीं उठा पा रहे हैं।अनाज गोदाम में सड़ रहा है जबकि सैकड़ों भूखे पेट इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं।अमानवीय! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2020

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,916 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, out of which 295 patients have recovered and 187 patients have succumbed to the virus.

READ | Mass Testing Key To Fight Corona, India No Where In Game: Rahul

Sonia Gandhi raises concern

Rahul Gandhi's request to the Union government came two days after Congress president Sonia Gandhi put forth a similar proposition. In her letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13, she welcomed the Centre's decision to provide 5 kg foodgrains per person free of cost in addition to the entitlements under the National Food Security Act from April to June 2020.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi suggesting measures to ensure food security for people affected by the lockdown & impact of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/euYtgQ9cwE — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2020

First, she called upon the Union government to extend the provision of providing 10 kg foodgrains per person free of cost under the NFSA for another three months, i.e till September 2020. She also urged the Centre to provide 10 kg foodgrains for free to those persons who do not possess a ration card for a period of 6 months. According to her, these measures were necessary to safeguard people against food inflation and cater to the migrant workers and other deserving people who were left out of the NFSA coverage.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Jubilant At Centre Recognising Wayanad's Covid Results; Salutes Officials

READ | Rahul Gandhi Urges Centre To Issue Emergency Ration Card To Mitigate Hunger Amid Lockdown