Rahul Gandhi To Attend Parliament For First Time Post London Rant; Will Cong MP Apologise?

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the Parliament on Thursday, March 16. The Gandhi scion will attend Parliament for the first time since his controversial speech in the UK. According to sources, the Congress leader is likely to talk to media about his remarks during his UK visit.

Notably, Rahul's visit to Parliament comes at a time when there is a huge uproar in both Houses, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been demanding an apology from the Wayanad MP over his remarks. The saffron party has alleged that the Congress leader has insulted the nation and its parliament. It is unclear whether the Gandhi scion will apologise in Parliament for questioning the Indian democracy and its institutions during his UK visit.

'Nobody has the right to abuse the country': Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Addressing the media on Thursday morning, Union Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju lambasted Rahul and Congress and said that nobody has the right to "abuse and defame" the country.

"Nobody has the right to abuse or defame the country... The people have rejected Rahul Gandhi and Congress, but that does not mean he should defame the country... If Rahul Gandhi says something and Congress gets into trouble because of that, we have nothing to do with it. But if he defames our country, then as the citizens of this country, we can’t be quiet," Rijiju said.

Adding further the Law Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi says that he is not allowed to speak in India. He is the same man who held Bharat Jodo Yatra and travelled to different states, did anyone stop him then?" The BJP leader said that the Congress leader must apologise for "defaming and criticising" the country on foreign soil.

BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing budget session of the Parliament, the Union Ministers in the Houses are pressing their demand that the Wayanad MP must apologise for his democracy remarks.

"I believe this is a very serious issue over which the entire country and members are angry. The defamation of Parliament, the way in which the country's pride has been hurt...The leader who attempted to ruin the country's image, those who attacked the country abroad and spread misconceptions about the country's Parliament...He must apologise over this in the Parliament," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday in Parliament.

Notably, during his UK visit, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and there was a full-scale assault on the country's institutions.