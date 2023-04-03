Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi To Challenge Conviction: BJP Calls It 'childish Attempt' To Pressurise Court

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched fresh salvos at disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter's appeal against conviction in a defamation case.

Ajay Sharma
Rahul Gandhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launched fresh salvos at disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter's appeal against conviction in a defamation case. Amid the reports that the Gandhi scion will be going to Surat along with other top Congress leaders to file an appeal against his conviction, the Law Minister said that the disqualified MP from Wayanad is "doing a childish attempt to bring pressure on the judiciary.

Taking to his Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama."

"What Rahul Gandhi is doing is also a childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court. All courts in the country are immune from such tactics," the BJP leader added.

BJP attacks Rahul and Congress 

Addressing a press conference on Monday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also raised questions over the presence of Grand Old Party leaders during the filing of Rahul's appeal and asked whether the Gandhi scion is trying to pressurise the judiciary. 

"From the media reports, we got to know that Rahul Gandhi and his family member (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) and Chief Ministers such as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, are going to Surat... I don’t understand what is the necessity for this ruckus," Patra said.

Adding further he said, "You are going to Surat beating drums along with your family and some Chief Ministers today, do you want to pressurise the judiciary? If you want to appeal, it’s a democratic right. Only one lawyer is enough for appeal, but with a mindset to create a ruckus there, what do you want to do by taking the CMs and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?"

Notably, the disqualified Wayanad MP is expected to be accompanied by several leaders of his party including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when appearing before the court to file his appeal, according to sources. 

