Rahul Gandhi To Embark On Kanyakumari To Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From October 2

With an intent to re-establish connection with the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to embark on a nationwide campaign called "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kashmir to Kanyakumari beginning October 2. The announcement of this mass campaign was made by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to counter polarisation politics with the slogan "Bharat Jodo" on the last day of the recently concluded Chintan Shivir held in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

A distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than a dozen of states will be covered in the five-month-long yatra which is scheduled to commence from Kanyakumari and will conclude in Kashmir, according to party sources.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" which also includes padayatra, rallies, and public meetings will see the participation of Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is further learned that like-minded parties, members, and organisations from civil society will also attend the mass campaign.

Sources mentioned, "Several members of the various civil society including university professors have already approached the party for the yatra since its announcement. However, Congress is working on its mechanism".

Congress to hold state-level 'Shivirs' in June

Meanwhile, after three days of intense brainstorming during the “Chintan Shivir” session in Rajasthan, Congress has now decided to hold two-day state-level 'Shivirs' to discuss the future roadmap and decisions undertaken during the "Udaipur Declaration". The grand old party's MPs, MLAs, prospective candidates, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office-bearers, and prominent leaders of the party are directed to attend a two-day workshop held by General Secretaries and Incharges on June 1 and 2.

AICC general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated, "On June 1 and 2, General Secretaries and Incharges will hold a two-day workshop which will be attended by our MPs, MLAs, MP and MLA candidates, District Congress Committee presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers, and prominent leaders of the party. In two-day 'shivirs', points and the way ahead is taken from the Udaipur Declaration will be discussed".

Chintan Shivir outcomes

Following three days of brainstorming at the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir to be battle-ready for the next round of assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress adopted three broad themes - connect with the people; agitate on the streets, and usher in organisational reforms.

The three big messages that emerged from the Congress’s “Chintan Shivir” include it is firm on its approach to engaging with the Hindu religion to counter the BJP’s Hindutva push; it seems to be preparing the ground for Rahul Gandhi’s come back; and its commitment to winning the trust of Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities.

