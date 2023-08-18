Rahul Gandhi To Fight From Amethi, Priyanka From Varanasi If She Wishes: UP Congress Chief

New Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in both 2014 and 2019, on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi will fight the 2024 general elections from Amethi. He also stated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can fight against PM Modi from Varanasi if she wishes.

"Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi. If Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi, our every worker would strive to make her win," Rai said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, which has been a Gandhi family bastion, where the likes of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been MPs. In 2014, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Irani in Amethi.

However, she defeated Rahul from the Gandhi family bastion. However, the former Congress emerged victorious in Wayanad, which is the second seat he contested.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra campaigning in Wayanad in 2019. Image: Twitter/@INCIndia

Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress general secretary, formally entered politics in February 2019 ahead of the general elections. Her husband and businessman has also pitched for his wife fighting the Lok Sabha polls.

"I feel Priyanka should reach the Parliament first and people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha. Be it Amethi or Sultanpur, wherever the party seems fitting, I would like her to contest the Lok Sabha election," Robert Vadra said.

Furthermore, he stated that Priyanka Vadra campaigns well and is pillar of the party and the party should consider her hard work. "I want that Priyanka should be (in politics)...as she campaigns very well. She delivers the right speeches. She is like a pillar for the party. The party should consider her hard work...She would be very good in Parliament... She will help the party in a larger way," he said.