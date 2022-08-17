Rahul Gandhi To Follow BJP's 2014 Poll Strategy? Plan To Take On PM Modi In 2024 Revealed

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. According to news agency ANI, the Wayanad MP is going to follow a similar strategy that the BJP had adopted in 2014 that brought the saffron party a massive win against the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Taking a step towards his goal, Rahul Gandhi will meet the people of civil society and organisations in Delhi on August 22 to listen to their issues. The former party president will also discuss his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and its purpose with people from civil society. He is also going to meet organisations and individuals working for different sections of society before his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

As per the report, to go ahead with the plan, various Congress leaders have started discussing the agenda along with civil society members. Yogendra Yadav, Megha Patekar and other individuals and organisations have been reportedly contacted by the party.

Rahul Gandhi to follow BJP's 2014 strategy

During the 2014 general elections, the then Opposition BJP took on Congress by raising the issues of corruption and policy paralysis in the UPA government. Following a similar pattern, Rahul Gandhi is planning to meet the common people to build a narrative against the Modi government based on the work of the NDA government.

Rahul Gandhi in his speeches during the yatra will bring up the issues relating to the alleged misuse of constitutional institutions, unemployment, division in society, farmers’ issues and the state of the economy against BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Congress announced that the party will launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on September 7. Several Congress workers and senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 3,500-km long padayatra that will cover 12 states and two Union Territories and will be completed in about 150 days.

States, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are likely to be covered during the march, according to news agency PTI. The planning for the yatra started during the Chintan Shivir which was held in Udaipur.