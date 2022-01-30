Rahul Gandhi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' In Chhattisgarh On February 3

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the centre's move of merging Amar Jawan Jyoti, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in state's Raipur on Thursday, February 3. According to an official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed in the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Mana, Raipur. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue to be lit in honour of the martyrs.

CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks Centre:

"Congress party has a history of sacrifices and had many great leaders who sacrificed their everything for the service of the nation. The party knows how to honour sacrifices. Our history has been a witness that any society which does not honour its martyrs, does not preserve the memories of their sacrifices, insults their signs, that society is destroyed" said Baghel.

'Amar Jawan Jyoti' merger hurt sentiments, says CM Baghel

While adding that the flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will be lit in the honor of the martyrs in Raipur as well, the Chief Minister added that shifting Amar Jawan Jyoti, Baghel said that it has hurt his sentiments.

"In the year 1972, the first female Prime Minister of India Smt. Indira Gandhi lit the Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi in honour of the martyred brave soldiers of the country. However, the central government has merged the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with the one at the National War Memorial," he said.

Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chhattisgarh

"We will honor the martyrdom of the sons of Chhattisgarh who sacrificed their lives for the country by joining uniformed services, as well as the bravehearts of the country who sacrificed their lives in Chhattisgarh through 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti'," the Chief Minister said.

The details of the Amar Jawan Jyoti includes

A wall which will be constructed with brown marble will have names of Martyrs

A memorial tower and VVIP platform

This crescent-shaped wall will be about 25 feet high having a length of about 100 feet, and the thickness of this wall will be 3 feet

Rifle and helmet will be in the form of insignia on the base in front of the memorial tower

The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will be lit in front of this symbol which will be ignited 24 hours by fuel supply through underground pipelines

Lastly, the Chief Minister expressed hope that soon Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will be established as a place of pride for the country.