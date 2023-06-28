Rahul Gandhi To Meet Kukis, Meiteis In Violence-hit Manipur On June 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a visit to the violence-hit Manipur on Thursday (June 29) where he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives. Gandhi's two-day visit to the northeastern state comes after former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi requested him to take a first-hand report of the violence before the forthcoming parliament session, sources claimed.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will accompany Rahul on his Manipur visit. Former CM Ibobi has already reached Imphal as the latter will receive the Congress leader at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on June 29. Several other state Congress leaders will join Rahul on his Manipur visit.

On Twitter, Congress' KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit."

"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months and desperately needs a healing touch so that society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," Venugopal added.

Tensions are prevailing in Manipur since May 3 when clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities following a protest march by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM). The clashes started spreading further to the remaining parts of the state. Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since then.

Rahul to meet Kuki and Meity community members

While speaking to Republic, Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh shared a rough travel plan for Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit. "He will visit the relief camps and the violence-hit areas. Rahul Gandhi will also meet the Kuki and Meity community members in Manipur. During his visit, prominent faces from both the communities will interact with him," he said.

"As everywhere tensions are prevailing, we are concerned about our leader's security as it is not safe right now to visit the relief camps or the hilly areas of Manipur. We have requested his security from the Manipur government but till now there has been no response," he added.

Singh highlighted that Rahul has discussed the Manipur violence with the state Congress unit several times as he was concerned about the situation. After attending the all-party meeting called in New Delhi by Union home minister Amit Shah on June 24, Former Manipur CM Ibobi informed Rahul Gandhi that he was not given adequate time to table his suggestions on how to bring the situation under control in violence-hit Manipur, said Singh.