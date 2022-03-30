Rahul Gandhi To Meet Senior Telangana Congress Leaders Today Amid Paddy Procurement Row

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will meet senior Telangana Congress leaders at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold a discussion with the state Congress leaders at 4 pm. Several leaders including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy is expected to be present at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to meet Telangana Congress leaders to discuss the political scenario in the state. The leaders are also likely to discuss the recent 40 lakh digital membership issue in the state. Telangana Congress leaders Including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other leaders will be present at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi sparks row over tweet on paddy procurement

The ex-Congress chief’s meeting with the state Congress leaders comes after he sparked a war of words between his party and the ruling TRS by commenting on the paddy procurement in the state. TRS leaders on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of shedding ‘crocodile tears’ over the paddy procurement issue in the state. Gandhi, in a tweet, said that it was a shame that the BJP and TRS governments were neglecting their moral responsibility and harassing the farmers.

"It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility of procuring paddy produced by Telangana farmers and politicising the issue. Stop harassing farmers with anti-farmer activities and buy every grain produced in Telangana," Gandhi said in a tweet in Telugu. “The Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers until every seed produced in Telangana is procured," he said. Following this, several TRS leaders came forward to slam the AICC leader, which soon sparked a fight between the two parties in the state.

Telangana Election 2023

The meeting between the AICC leader and the state leadership also comes ahead of the state elections. The legislative assembly elections of Telangana is due next year in or before December 2023. K Chandrashekar Rao is the incumbent CM of the state, and his party has TRS currently has 88 seats in the 119 seat assembly. Congress is the second biggest party in the state with 19 seats, followed by Owaisi's AIMIM, which has seven seats. BJP, which fought on 118 seats in the previous elections, managed just a single seat.

Image: PTI