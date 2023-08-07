Rahul Gandhi To Speak On No-confidence Debate In Lok Sabha? Here's What Congress MPs Said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership has been reinstated, bringing jubilation to the Congress party. The Wayanad MP marked his return to Parliament on Monday by paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi statue within the Parliament premises. With Rahul's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha member, Congress leaders celebrated the development with sweets, indicating a sense of triumph.

As the political landscape adjusts to this development, attention turns to the looming question of whether the Gandhi scion will participate in the upcoming no-confidence vote debate, scheduled to commence on Tuesday. Here's what Grand Old Party's MPs have said:

Congress MPs speak on Rahul's participation in no-confidence motion debate

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in conversation with Republic, shared, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is our leader in Lok Sabha. It will be his decision on who will speak at the no-confidence vote. I hope Rahul ji will speak. The no-confidence motion is an important issue for the nation, and Rahul ji is one who speaks the truth. His truth should be heard in Parliament."

Another party leader Karti Chidambaram expressed his conviction that Rahul Gandhi will indeed engage in discussions surrounding the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Reflecting on the reinstatement, Karti Chidambaram stated, "We always knew this was going to happen. We knew we would get justice in the Supreme Court. I am glad that the Lok Sabha has not delayed reinstating him. We look forward to welcoming him back to the House. And this will strengthen our ranks. A no-confidence motion is coming up tomorrow; this will bolster our arguments on why this government has lost the confidence of India." Adding further, the Congress MP said, "I am absolutely certain that he will participate in the no-confidence motion,"

Opposition's no-confidence motion against Modi govt

The impending no-confidence motion, a hallmark of parliamentary democracies, holds significance in the Indian political arena. In accordance with Article 75(3) of the Constitution, a no-confidence motion or a no-trust motion is aimed at challenging the government to prove its majority in Parliament. The Lok Sabha can witness the presentation of a no-confidence motion, which requires support from 50 members, as laid out by India's parliamentary framework.

Last month, Opposition leaders initiated a no-confidence motion in Parliament, a move accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 26. The no-confidence motion, introduced by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, is slated for discussion between August 8 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to respond to the motion on August 10, generating further anticipation in the political realm.

Is the no-confidence vote significant for the government?

Not particularly. The existing numbers do not pose any threat to the Union government's stability. Presently, the ruling coalition NDA commands the backing of 331 Parliament members, with 303 hailing from the Bharatiya Janata Party exclusively. Hence, the Opposition's move holds more symbolic value, representing a final effort to prompt the Prime Minister to address the Manipur violence issue.