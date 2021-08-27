Rahul Gandhi To Visit Chhattisgarh Amid Tussle Between Bhupesh Baghel, TS Deo For CM Post

Amid infighting in the Chhattisgarh Congress, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met former party President Rahul Gandhi for 'political as well as administrative' discussions. Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Bhupesh Baghel asserted that he invited Rahul Gandhi to Chattisgarh and that the latter had agreed to pay a visit next week. Rahul Gandhi's visit is going to hold relevance at a time when there is pressure on the Congress by TS Deo to make him the Chief Minister in place of Bhupesh Baghel following the '2.5-year-formula', which the Congress has denied all this time.

Bhupesh Baghel meets Congress MLAs

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met the MLAs of Chhattisgarh who had all gathered in the All India Congress Committee headquarters. As many as 20 MLAs had travelled to the national capital on Thursday amid the ongoing tussle between Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, and the state health Minister for leadership. The MLAs included-Devendra Yadav, Brashpati Singh, Chandradev Rai, U. D Minj, Kuldeep Juneja, Gulab Singh Kamro, Aashish Chhabra, Sheesupal Shorey, Vinod Chandrakar, Sakuntla Sahu, Vinay Bhagat, Renu Jogi, Guru Dayal Banjare, Prakash Nayak, Kismat Lal Nand, Chintamani Maharaj, Dwarka Yadav, Kunwar Singh Nishad, Daleshwar Sahu, Pursottam Kanwar, and Mamta Chandrakar.

Sources had earlier in the day informed that Rahul Gandhi was upset with the movement of the MLAs from Chhattisgarh to Delhi, without any summon from the top brass of the Congress.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Congress MLAs from his state who have gathered at the AICC HQ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tOjIbt6e4d — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

2.5 year-tenure formula

It is pertinent to mention here that when the Congress Party won the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. All four had been called in for a discussion by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel were the two names narrowed down on. There have been speculations since then that formula to divide the chief ministerial tenure between Baghel and Singh Deo was made to keep everyone happy.

Now that the Bhupesh Baghel has crossed the two-and-a-half-year mark, TS Singh Deo, as per sources, has already conveyed to the party's high command that he could not wait any more than two months for the chief ministership to be transferred to him. This is reportedly the cause behind the tussle between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Deo.