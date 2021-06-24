Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gujarat Today For Court Appearance In Defamation Case

On Thursday, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Magistrate's Court in Surat, Gujarat to record his final statement in a criminal defamation case. Earlier, he had appeared before the Surat District Court on October 11, 2019, and pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him. This pertains to a complaint lodged by BJP MLA from Surat West, Purnesh Modi, under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. The legislator accused the Wayanad MP of defaming the entire Modi community.

Speaking to the media, Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda remarked, "Rahulji is expected to attend the court proceedings on Thursday in a false defamation suit filed against him. He will arrive at 10 am and leave at 12.30 pm. He is coming only to attend the court proceedings."

What is the criminal defamation case about?

Modi’s complaint stems from Rahul Gandhi’s speech at a campaign rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019, where he reportedly said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi- how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Thereafter, Chief Judicial Magistrate B H Kapadia had issued summons to him in May 2019 after finding prima facie substance in the complaint. The court had granted him exemption from personal appearance during the hearing held in July and fixed the next hearing in October.

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper

Gandhi's court appearance comes just two days after he released a white paper on the Union government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He explained that it is aimed at helping the nation prepare for the third wave of the novel coronavirus rather than faulting the government. Observing that the management of the first two waves was "disastrous", he claimed that 90% of patients who died during the second wave could have been saved.

The Congress party asked the Centre to ensure that Indians receive free and universal vaccination in the shortest possible time frame. In pursuance of this, it advocated collaboration with vaccine manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and foreign governments to ensure a steady supply of raw materials and vaccines besides invoking compulsory licensing. It also sought the implementation of a minimum income support scheme for the poor and most vulnerable, the continuation of the free food supplies to the poor, reduction of excise taxes on petrol and diesel and an increase in budgetary support to the MGNREGA scheme.