'Rahul Gandhi To Visit Rajasthan On Feb 12, To Raise The Voice Of The Farmers': Ajay Maken

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been constantly attacking the Central government over its new Agricultural laws, is scheduled to visit Rajasthan, on February 12-13. This visit is to express solidarity with farmers’ protesting against the three farm laws, ongoing since the last few months.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken tweeted in Hindi and informed about Gandhi's visit. "Fighting for the interests of farmers, to raise the voice of the farmers and to participate in the struggle against the Central government demanding the withdrawal of the three black laws, Rahul Gandhi will come to Rajasthan on February 12 to 13", he said.

The Congress party has actively backed the farmers who are protesting in Delhi against the farm laws. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "Farmer's decision to continue the protest till Gandhi Jayanti shows their determination and how hopeful they are of Modi government. He asked the government to quit arrogance and withdraw the anti-agricultural law".

किसान-मज़दूर के गाँधी जयंती तक आंदोलन के निर्णय से उनके दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ ही ये भी साफ़ है कि वे मोदी सरकार से कितने नाउम्मीद हैं।



अहंकार छोड़ो, सत्याग्रही किसानों की तकलीफ़ समझो और कृषि-विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2021

He also tweeted on Saturday and said, “The peaceful satyagraha of the farmers is in the interest of the nation. These three laws are not only dangerous for the farmer-labourers, but also for the people and the country. Full support !”

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi on his remark on farmers in Kerala

On January 27, during Congress's election campaign in Kerala Rahul Gandhi said that most of the farmers do not understand the 3 farm laws. In response to the statement, BJP called out Congress over politicising the farmers' protest. BJP's Ram Madhav countered the Congress leader's remark that farmers do not understand farm laws. He took to Twitter and stated that Rahul Gandhi is calling farmers in the country unintelligent. 'They are probably more intelligent than him and hence not agitating against the farm laws,' Madhav put forth.

(With ANI Inputs)