Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar On August 9; First Visit Post Abrogation Of Article 370

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir on August 9. He invited 14 opposition members on Tuesday for a breakfast meeting and urged them to cycle to the parliament to highlight the fuel hike prices. He is likely to engage with INC party workers while on his trip to Srinagar. The visit is notable as this will be Rahul’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir (now a Union Territory) since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. While in Srinagar, he will be discussing the current situation of the congress in the state and is further supposed to meet his party workers.

In his bid to unite the opposition, Rahul Gandhi had called a breakfast meeting on August 3. Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, JMM, NC, TMC, LJD, and Kerala Congress (M) had attended the meeting. However, it is essential to note that the AAP and the BSP had decided to pass on it. The meeting was called by Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Pegasus issue and counter the centre. While explaining their absence from the meeting, AAP maintained that they were still opposing the farm laws and the Pegasus snoopgate scam. The BSP made this choice as they thought the issues discussed in the breakfast meeting were far from relevant and other vital issues that could potentially be discussed.

Gandhi leads a cycle rally to the parliament

The Wayanad MP, while stressing the opposition's unity, cited that the BJP and RSS would find it difficult to suppress the voice of the people. After the breakfast meeting, all opposition MPs held a cycle rally to the parliament led by the Congress leader. He held a placard which read, 'Achhe Din? Rs 834+'.

Gandhi had called for the meeting at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi to brainstorm a way to counter the Centre for Pegasus, Farm Laws. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted against the Congress leader and claimed that Gandhi had a pattern regarding issues. He said, "There is a pattern when it comes to issues that Rahul Gandhi champions. Pegasus and Rafale, international forces had vested interest in both. The arms lobby for another make in Rafale, and a motivated media syndicate is behind Pegasus Project. Whose interest does he serve?"

Image Credits - PTI