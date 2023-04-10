Rahul Gandhi To Visit Wayanad In Kerala, First Time Since Disqualification As MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on April 11 for the first time since his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was terminated following his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court over his, 'Why do all thieves have Modi surname', remark made in Kolar in 2019.

A day after the verdict of the Surat lower court, convicting and sentencing him to two years in jail, the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification disqualifying him as a member of the Lok Sabha under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act. The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala has been declared vacant following his disqualification as MP.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will hold a public rally and a roadshow during his visit to Wayanad in which huge numbers of Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) workers are likely to participate. State Congress president K Sudhakaran, AICC members and KPCC leaders will also join the public programmes, sources claimed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on 11th April, the first time after his disqualification as MP.



During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow.



Preparations underway to welcome Rahul Gandhi

Congress has already started distributing a letter written by Rahul Gandhi in the parliamentary constituency of Wayanad. According to sources, Gandhi in the letter has targeted the Union government and mentioned that the fight against BJP and RSS will continue. He has also reminded the voters and party workers to stay united to overcome the challenges.

The last visit of Gandhi to Kerala's Wayanad was in February 2023 during which he addressed a public rally in the presence of senior Congress and KPCC leaders. During his last visit, he also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over Gautam Adani-Hindenburg row.