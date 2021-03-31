Rahul Gandhi Tourist In Assam; Won't Let Badruddin Ajmal Become Its Identity: Amit Shah

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for describing AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal as a ‘symbol of Assam's identity’, BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Congress leader who comes as a ‘tourist’ to Assam has no clue about the true identity of the state.

Addressing an election rally in Kamrup, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi who comes to the state as a tourist, says Badruddin Ajmal is an identity of Assam. He must know that Sankardev, Madhavdev and Lachit Borphukan are Assam's identities. Congress can try as much as it wants, we won't let Black Mountain Badruddin Ajmal become the identity of Assam," he added.

Reiterating BJP's commitment to stop infiltration in the state, the home minister said no other party can stop infiltrators except the BJP government.

"If Badruddin Ajmal government is formed here, will it be able to stop infiltrators? Only the BJP government can do that. PM Modi speaks of developing Assam with the help of double engine government while Congress brings Kalapahad (Black Mountain) to facilitate double infiltration," he said. READ | Cong-AIUDF alliance country's enemy, state advanced in all sectors under BJP rule: Sonowal

The former BJP chief further accused the AIUDF chief of 'land jihad' and assured that no one would indulge in such activities under the saffron reign. Je also said that appropriate laws and policies will be imposed to strengthen Assamese culture and civilisation.

Congress wants to make people fight in the name of Bodo-non Bodo, Assamese-Bengali, Hindu-Muslim, upper Assam-lower Assam & tribe-non tribe. Slogan of Narendra Modi Ji is -- 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah in Kamrup (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HptWHqVqxX — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda had also out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the issue of Assam’s identity. “Rahul Gandhi had said that Badruddin Ajmal is the identity of Assam. Rahul ji, the identity of Assam is not defined by people like Badruddin Ajmal. The identity of Assam derives from great personalities like Bhupen Hazarika, Srimanta Sankardev and Gopinath Bordoloi,” he said while campaigning in poll-bound Assam.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also launched a scathing attack at the Opposition, terming the Congress-All India United Democratic Front alliance as an "enemy of the country". We will not allow these venomous powers to run our Government. Come whatever sacrifice or hardship, we will defeat these enemies of Assam.

In the first phase of assembly elections in Assam held on March 27, as many as 47 constituencies spanned across 12 districts went to the polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates from different political parties in the state. on April 1, 39 seats going to polls in the second phase and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.