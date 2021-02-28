Rahul Gandhi Tours Thenkasi; Enjoys Tea And Tender Coconut But Fearmongers On Farm Laws

Continuing his southern sojourn, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, toured around Thenkasi, interacting with people at bus stands, small traders, tea-stall vendors and local people. Gandhi was spotted enjoying the 'best tea in Tamil Nadu at one Murugesan's tea stall, a tender coconut from one Muthuswami's stall while on the campaign trail and address massive crowds at Tenkasi Bus Stand. Gandhi also interacted with traders in Thenkasi on GST and Farm Laws, expressing his interest in talking and listening to their problems more. The ex-Congress chief is on a 3-day visit to Tamil Nadu covering Kanyakumari, Thenkasi and Thoothukudi. Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

Rahul Gandhi's Thenkasi visit

Muthuswami, a Tamil brother, offers a refreshing tender coconut to Shri @RahulGandhi as he continues on his campaign trail in Tamil Nadu.#CongressWithTraders pic.twitter.com/hijTbUOoPE — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2021

Slamming the three Farm Laws, he addressed small traders in Thenkasi saying, "Your problem right now is that you do not have market power. Because you are small farmers. But these 3 laws will make the situation much worse than it is today. That is why we are fighting these laws, in the parliament & outside as well."

He added, "We do not want the Indian agricultural system to belong to one or two people. It should belong to all Indians. The govt should be making your life easier, not difficult. A big businessman can take as much loan as he wants and then when his project fails the govt will write off the loan. But when a farmer cannot pay back the loan, he goes to jail."

I would have liked to spend more time with you - listening and speaking to you. Thank you.: Shri @RahulGandhi#CongressWithTraders pic.twitter.com/pzIJ9WqDT2 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2021

Seat sharing talks

While the BJP has demanded 40 seats to contest in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK has allotted 23 seats to smaller ally PMK. On the other hand, DMK has held seat-sharing talks with IUML, MNMK and is currently finalising seat-sharing with Congress amid Rahul Gandhi's multiple Tamil Nadu visits. It will also hold seat-sharing talks with VCK and MDMK. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's MNM has allied with AAP and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi - forming a third front in Tamil Nadu.

Setting 200+ seat target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

