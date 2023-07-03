Rahul Gandhi Trains Guns At Telangana CM KCR; Calls BRS 'Rishtedar Samiti Of BJP'

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, launched an intense attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday, July 2. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the remote control and called the state's ruling party the "BJP's B-Team" and its new acronym, BRS, the "BJP Rishtedar Samithi."

Gandhi maintained that he informed the other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any coalition where the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) was involved and claimed that the corruption allegations against Rao and his party's leaders had rendered them servile to the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Khammam, Telangana, said, "BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom."

Congress-BRS rift ahead of 2024 Elections

Rahul Gandhi’s comments come after opposition parties in India are trying to stitch up an alliance to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the behemoth Bharatiya Janata Party. On June 21, the major opposition parties of India gathered and met, in Patna, to hammer out a plan to fight against BJP, and will soon meet again in Bengaluru.

In reference to recent initiatives to bring together a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader stated, "We told other opposition leaders if TRS attends the meeting, Congress will not attend it, Congress can't share stage with TRS."

A group of opposition parties including the BRS were not a part of the opposition unity meet in Patna.

Days after the opposition parties’ meeting, Gandhi claimed that although the Congress has always opposed the BJP in Parliament, but Rao's party has served as the "BJP's B-team."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," the former MP said.

Rahul Gandhi invokes Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi said that Congress party fought elections in Karnataka against "a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state".

The elections in Telangana are scheduled to take place this year along with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

The Congress leader stated that earlier it was being said that there is a three-way fight in Telangana between the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now BRS), the Congress, and the BJP.

"But the BJP does not exist at all in Telangana. Their all four tires have got punctured. Now it is a fight between Congress and B-Team of BJP," he added.

Currently, out of total 119 seats in Telangana Assembly, BRS (prev TRS) holds 103 seats and is the largest party in the state. After this AIMIM holds 7 seats, Congress 5 seats and BJP 2 seats.

Rahul Gandhi gave this speech in Khammam, Telangana on the same day when one of the major opposition parties—Nationalist Congress Party— saw a vertical split dealing a huge blow to the opposition unity.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on July 2 took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra with eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, resultantly splitting the party vertically. The MLAs who took oath as ministers include loyalists of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, significantly weakening the Maratha strongman’s grip on the party and the state as well.