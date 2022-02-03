Rahul Gandhi Tries His Hand In Making Earthen Lamps In Raipur; Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was seen trying his hand in clay pot making at the Science College Ground in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. In the video shared by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader can be seen sitting in front of a clay pot maker at an event on the ground and further trying his hand at making earthen lamps.

Sharing the video, he captioned it with "Rahul Gandhi Ji making earthen lamps with his own hands in Bastar Dome."

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Raipur for inaugurating the Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor 'Nyay' Yojana and will further lay the foundation stone of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'. After his arrival at the Science College Ground, the Congress leader reviewed several exhibits and miniature state projects displayed at the event.

As a part of it, he also reviewed the model of the Girdalpara Hydro Power Based Pumping Irrigation Scheme and further spoke about it with the Chief Minister. Later, he also viewed the stalls installed on the 'Dannex' brand of Dantewada and further inspected several products and items made under this brand.

In another video shared by the chief minister, Gandhi was seen wearing a Nehru jacket gifted by the people made under the 'Dannex' brand. He was also seeing inspecting the motorbike ambulance service initiated in Chhattisgarh followed by interactions with several people present at the event.

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Raipur on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader reached Raipur for a day-long program to lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' and also to inaugurate 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor 'Nyay' Yojana'. The Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti which will be lit in honour of the martyrs will be constructed on the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Mana, Raipur.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor 'Nyay' Yojana, through this scheme, the state government will provide an annual financial aid of Rs 6,000 to rural landless families. Apart from these, he will also launch the ‘Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club’ at the program and will lay the foundation stone of ‘Sewa Gram’.

Image: ANI/PTI