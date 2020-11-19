Rahul Gandhi Tries To Shame India Over Covid And Economy; Posts Modi Govt's 'report Card'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again targeted the Centre over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic and the economy. In a tweet, Rahul shared a list of countries showing their economic growth and the Covid deaths per million population and wrote, "Modi government report card: At the forefront in terms of Corona mortality and the backward in terms of GDP rate."

The list shared by Rahul Gandhi includes the likes of Asian countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Vietnam, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, Thailand among others. Rahul Gandhi has been continuously attacking the Centre over these issues but has been quiet on the party's huge defeat in Bihar elections and the infighting that followed later. His previous attacks along these lines have been called out, however, for being factually incorrect.

'Report card of Modi government'

मोदी सरकार की रिपोर्ट कार्ड:



कोरोना मृत्यु दर में सबसे आगे,

GDP दर में सबसे पीछे। pic.twitter.com/xQAjsSmVMx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2020

On Wednesday, Rahul targeted the government over rising prices and unemployment and asked whether this was development or destruction. He also said that the morale of the people is down. "Banks are in trouble and so is the GDP. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. The morale of the public is crumbling and social justice is being crushed every day. Development or destruction," he asked in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress party has also accused the Modi government of "destroying the economy" with its policies.

'Non-performing picnicking president'

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been under fire after the BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress and other parties in Jammu and Kashmir, saying their stand on a number of issues, including the demand to restore Article 370, is the same as that of countries like Pakistan.

While targeting the Congress over its tie-up with the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also had a go at its leader Rahul Gandhi over comments of the likes of former US president Barack Obama to RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari and Congress' Kapil Sibal.

"Congress leaders were praising him while carrying a burden of '100 tonnes of stone' on their chest, and now they feel suffocated," he said. "The BJP had been saying so for long. Now a friend of Congress like Shivanand Tiwari is saying that he is a non-performing picnicking president," Patra said. Sibal is part of a group of leaders in the Congress who have demanded an overhaul of the party's organisation.

