Rahul Gandhi Tries To Stem Punjab Congress Infighting; Sunil Jakhar Likely To Get Key Role

In an attempt to address the infighting in Punjab Congress, Rahul Gandhi met Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. As per sources, they discussed multiple issues including those related to the party and the strategy for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The former Congress president also reportedly talked about the formation of election-related committees with them.

Believed to be at odds with Congress after being ignored for the CM's post, Jakhar is likely to be appointed as the chairman of one of the poll-related committees. Earlier, the former Punjab Congress chief had slammed Channi for accepting the resignation of Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol amid pressure from Navjot Sidhu. So far, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary has been unable to mollify Jakhar who has virtually distanced himself from party affairs.

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp leading to Amritsar East MLA and former swashbuckling batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the Cabinet in July 2019.

Amid the infighting between the Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu camps, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Thereafter, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister along with two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. However, the rift in the Congress camp is anything but under control as the former Punjab CM has announced his intention to forge an alliance with BJP and SAD's Dhindsa faction in order to defeat Congress in the 2022 Assembly election. It is perceived that the formation of the Punjab Lok Congress by Singh and Sidhu's disgruntlement might have an adverse impact on Congress' poll prospects giving hope to AAP.