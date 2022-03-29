Rahul Gandhi-TRS MLC Kavitha Spar Over Telangana Paddy Procurement Amid Centre's Assurance

On Tuesday, a war of words broke out between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TRS MLC K Kavitha over paddy procurement from Telangana. Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the Wayanad MP stated, "It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility in politicizing the purchase of grain by Telangana farmers and politicizing the labour of farmers. Stop harassing rice farmers with anti-farmer policies and buy every grain harvested. Until the last seed ripens in Telangana, the Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers".

Responding to this, the Telangana CM's daughter contended that Gandhi was nominally expressing solidarity with the farmers on Twitter for "political gain". She added, "If you are honest, come to the Well of the House and protest in support of Telangana MPs. One country demand for a single procurement policy". It is pertinent to note that Congress is the principal challenger to TRS in Telangana. The two parties share a bitter relationship especially after 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs in the previous Assembly were inducted into TRS.

Centre gives assurance

After meeting TRS leaders in Parliament on March 24, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal assured that the Centre will buy excess stocks of paddy produced in Telangana. He said, “The Central Government stands committed to buy whatever excess stocks are there in Telangana, after their own consumption, in the form of raw rice and as per the quality specified by Food Corporation of India (FCI), as per the MoU with the Centre, as was committed by the state government in writing to the union government". He pointed out that the Centre paid MSP worth Rs.26,610 crore to the Telangana farmers.

However, Goyal added, “I feel sorry to inform you that the Centre has been asking Telangana to come forward on this issue and inform how much raw rice they will be giving to the Central Pool. They have not provided any details in this regard". Meanwhile, TRS has threatened to launch an agitation on this issue after Ugadi, i.e April 2.