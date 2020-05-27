'Rahul Gandhi Trying To Weaken India's Resolve, Even Cong States Don't Listen To Him': RSP

While addressing a press brief, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave a point-by-point reply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after the latter held a press conference criticising the Centre's efforts towards fighting the COVID pandemic and calling the lockdown 'a failure.'

"Yesterday Congress made some expert comments, today I want to speak elaborately on Rahul Gandhi. First thing is that ever since the pandemic has hit us, he is is trying to weaken the resolve of the country. Secondly, he is doing this on the basis of falsehood, lies and twisting of facts," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On Rahul Gandhi's comments of the lockdown failing, he said, "Let us see 15 countries in the world which have been most-hard-hit by Corona. If we leave China out we have America, Spain, France, Germany etc, their total population is 142 cr. India's is 137 crore. In these 15 countries over 3 lakh people have died. India only 4000 deaths have been reported. Our recovery is more than 41 per cent. This is the result of the lockdown, which was imposed timely by our Prime Minister."

'Even Congress-ruled states don't listen to him'

"The first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan. And now Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till 31st May, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi ji, you say lockdown is not the solution, then don't you explain this to your chief ministers? Or don't they listen to you, or they don't give your opinions any weightage?" added the Law Minister.

"On Maharashtra government's failure, you are trying to run away from responsibly. Over migrant workers, he created such a huge drama. Lakhs of migrants have been sent back to their places. but, look what's happening in your congress states. Look at Maharashtra," he said.

'Trying to mislead the nation'

Ravi Shankar Prasad also stated that while the country was battling the pandemic, Rahul Gandhi was only spreading negativity, working against the nation, taking false credit, saying one thing and doing another, and spreading misinformation for fake news.

"When the entire country was lauding our healthcare workers, clapping for them, Rahul Gandhi criticized this positive effort. When we were lighting diyas for hope, he was criticizing this as well. He has congratulated people who are trying to break the unity of the country. He tweeted to congratulate the Pulitzer prize winner and the AP CEO who issued anti-India statements on Kashmir and its independence. Then his party went and supported Nirav Modi in his extradition trial in the UK. He also took credit of the Bhilwara model from the sarpanch and the locals," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Furthering his attack against the Wayanad MP, Ravi Shankar said, "Rahul Gandhi has not even spared the Indian Council of Medical Research which is doing so much work across the country. He is tweeting against them alleging mismanagement against professional bodies fighting the COVID pandemic in the country. He also criticized Aarogya Setu which helps detect COVID. Over 11 crore Indians have downloaded it but Rahul Gandhi has raised issues on privacy. We have assured its encryption and privacy. There has been no breach of security. He is an irresponsible man, he is trying to mislead the nation while rotting to falsehood."

Ravi Shankar Prasad also spoke about the recent escalation of tensions between India and China at the LAC in Ladakh, saying, "No one can dare stare at India". The tension along the border has been increasing with instances of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese army being reported along the borderlines in Ladakh and Sikkim as well. Reportedly, the Chinese have deployed over 5,000 soldiers across different locations bordering Ladakh.

