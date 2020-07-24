'They Rubbished My Warning,' Says Rahul Gandhi As India's Covid-19 Tally Nears 13 Lakh

After India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Central government again. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that he kept "warning them" on COVID-19 and the economy, and they "rubbished it"; thus, "disaster" followed. The Wayanad MP also said that he keeps warning the government about China but is always dismissed.

'Disaster followed'

I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it.



Disaster followed.



I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

Last week, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and accused it of "institutionalising lies" over COVID-19 deaths, GDP figures and the Chinese aggression at the border. Hitting out at the BJP over the rise in the number of deaths due to COVID-19, he said India will pay its price when the "illusion" is shattered.

"BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price," Gandhi said in a tweet. He tagged a news report on the coronavirus situation with his tweet.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday also criticised the Centre by sharing a list of "achievements" of the government during COVID-19 pandemic.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां:



● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप

● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई

● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई

● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह

● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली

● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिश



इसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

'You have insulted people of India'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the latter criticised the Central government by listing its "six achievements" during COVID-19 pandemic. Javadekar said "Rahul Baba" has insulted the people of India and brave Corona warriors by making fun of "candle lights". The Information and Broadcasting minister said India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil.

May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress;



June: Defending China;



July: Congress on virtual collapse in Rajasthan@BJP4India @JPNadda @BJP4Maharashtra @INCIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. Maharashtra has reported 3,47,502 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

A total of 1,92,964 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded 1,27,364 coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,52,801 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday and overall 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested so far.

(With agency inputs)