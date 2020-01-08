Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi Salutes Trade Unions, Calls Centre 'anti-people & Anti-labour'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted in support of the trade unions who have decided to call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday, January 8. Gandhi said that the Union government's policies have led to a weakening of PSUs and he 'saluted' those who have called for the strike.

The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.



Today, over 25 crore 🇮🇳workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest.



I salute them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2020

Gandhi backs strike

Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020. Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Wednesday strike and its impact on banking services.

India's economy has not been performing well and the latest reports released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) of the Ministry of Statistics on Tuesday expected the poor growth to continue. The report estimated growth of real GVA (Gross Value Added) in 2019-20 to be 4.9 per cent as against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19.

The manufacturing sector is estimated to see a sharp deceleration in growth with just a 2 per cent expansion as against last fiscal's 6.9 per cent. The farming sector is expected to see a marginal slide of 0.1 per cent from the previous year to 2.8 per cent.

In a joint statement, the 10 CTUs said, "The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure on any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on January 2, 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions.

We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in the forthcoming National General Strike on January 8, 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the Government."

