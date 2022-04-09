Rahul Gandhi Urges Parties Against RSS, BJP & PM Modi To 'unite', build Joint Framework

'Opposition parties that are against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Narendra Modi should come together', Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suggested on Friday. Urging the parties to unite against the two, Rahul Gandhi said that discussions were underway to build a 'framework' for the same. He also slammed the PM Modi-led government over inflation and claimed that India's economic situation was going to 'worsen' in the coming days, since the structure of employment, which was the spine of the country, had been 'broken'.

“Opposition parties that are against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Narendra Modi should come together. Discussions are ongoing on how they should come together, what should be the framework of it, and that has to be developed,” Gandhi said while speaking to reporters at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

Talks underway to build a 'united Opposition'

Notably, talks on a united Opposition, both with and without the Congress, have been buzzing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Last week, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar threw his weight behind West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's appeal for the opposition parties to unite, saying that this was imperative in the wake of the purported 'misuse' of central agencies.

"It is necessary to meet, deliberate, and prepare a strategy for the future owing to the manner in which central agencies are being misused. And we should take the initiative. She has written this (letter). We will talk in Parliament and decide the future course of action," Sharad Pawar said.

Meanwhile, the TMC supremo has been active in her outreach to the Opposition parties ever since her landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. On March 27, she wrote to all opposition leaders including non-BJP Chief Ministers to oust the Modi government.

"Central agencies are jolted into action just when elections are around the corner. It is amply clear that BJP-ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a rosy picture of their hollow governance. We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch-hunt. It pains me to see that the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have been consistently flouting the directives of the judiciary," she wrote.