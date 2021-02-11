Rahul Gandhi Uses Family Planning Slogan To Target PM Modi; Misinterprets Farm Laws In LS

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the three farm bills during the discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. While refraining from commenting on the Union Budget, Gandhi provided his interpretation of the farm laws. Misinterpreting the The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 which aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of APMCs and allowing them to sell their produce anywhere in India, Gandhi contended that it would lead to the end of the Mandi system.

Regarding The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Wayanad MP said, "The content of the second law is that the biggest industrialists can store any amount of grain, fruit and vegetables. There is no limit. They can hoard as much as they want. The content of the second law is to finish the Essential Commodities Act". Moreover, he quoted a Congress-era family planning slogan- 'Hum do, hamare do' to allege that only 4 persons are running the country and reaping benefits from these laws. He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two leading industrialists of India.

Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court. Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names."

'Biggest business is agriculture'

Amid vociferous uproar from the Treasury benches, Gandhi also claimed that the PM had helped benefit two industrialists through demonetisation and GST, which he dubbed as "Gabbar Singh Tax". Refuting PM Modi's assurance that the farm laws are optional, he opined that the only options resulting from this legislation are hunger, unemployment and suicide. Stressing on the importance of the agriculture sector in the Indian economy, the former Congress president reiterated his demand for the repeal of the farm laws.

"The PM said that I have given an option. Yes, you have given three options- the first option is hunger, second option is unemployment and third option is suicide. The issue is that India's biggest business is agriculture. 40% of the the population is dependent on it. It is business worth Rs.40 lakh crore," Rahul Gandhi opined.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

