Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday to express condolences to his family.

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa here.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and other party leaders accompanied him.

Shri @RahulGandhi meets with the grieving family of late singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. pic.twitter.com/IPWA4UgsRZ — Congress (@INCIndia) June 7, 2022

Security has been tightened outside the residence of Moosewala in the wake of Gandhi's visit. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter to apprise about his visit, the Wayanad MP wrote, "It is difficult to describe the grief that the parents of Congress leader Sidhu Musewala ji are going through. It is our duty to give them justice, and we will do so. The law and order of the state has completely broken down. Maintaining peace and tranquility in Punjab is not a matter for the AAP government."

कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धू मूसेवाला जी के माता-पिता जिस दुःख से गुज़र रहे हैं उसे बयान करना मुश्किल है। इन्हें इंसाफ दिलाना हमारा फ़र्ज़ है, और हम दिला कर रहेंगे।



राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से भंग हो चुकी है। पंजाब में अमन और शांति बनाये रखना AAP सरकार के बस की बात नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/IGoU5ugzgZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2022

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moosewala, who had joined the Congress in December last year, had unsuccessfully contested the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

On Saturday, the parents of Moosewala had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann had also expressed grief with the family. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had written to CM Mann, urging him to "transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest".

