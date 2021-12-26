Rahul Gandhi Vows To Restart Stir If Farm Laws Return As Tomar Tells 'will Move Forward'

As Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stirs controversy on Farm laws again, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, vowed to restart the farmers' stir again. Calling Tomar's statement as an insult to PM Modi's apology, he said that the Centre's ego which was destroyed would be done again if needed. The Centre has officially rolled back the three farm laws and farmers have returned home, wrapping up the year-long stir.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Centre's ego will be destroyed'

Earlier on Saturday, Tomar said that the three farm laws, which are now repealed, were a big reform after 70 years of independence, but the Central government had to move "a step back" as it was not liked by some. Addressing a govt event, Tomar vowed that the Centre will "move forward again" as farmers are the backbone of the country. However, he later clarified that he did not mean that the three laws would be brought back.

"We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger," he said.

Facing flak, he clarified, "I said that the Government of India had made good laws. We took them back. The Government of India will continue to work in the interest of the farmers. I did not say that the bills will be brought back."

Farm laws rollback, famers protest called off

In November, after a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.

Later, Centre gave a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29 - the first day of Winter session in Parliament and was later got the President's assent. Buoyed by the victory, on December 11, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and returned to their home states after Sanyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

