Rahul Gandhi Wades Into Caste Census Debate; Seeks Release Of 'unusable' 2011 SECC Data

Amid the row over the Bihar government's move to conduct a caste-based census, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed his view on the matter. Addressing a press briefing in Telangana on Monday, Gandhi threw his weight behind the enumeration of the population on caste lines. Instead of advocating a fresh caste census, he reposed faith in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) conducted by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2011 and called upon the Centre to release its data.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "As far as the OBC census is concerned, it is the Congress party which came out with the idea, did the census. Myself, I am very very clear, there is no question in my mind. The OBC census needs to be made public. People need to understand the make up of India's population."

But it is pertinent to note that the Narendra Modi-led government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court earlier this year affirming that the SECC data is not accurate and "unusable" for any purpose. It was responding to the Maharashtra government's plea seeking the release of the raw caste data of OBCs from the SECC. However, the Centre made it clear that the SECC was not an OBC survey as such but a comprehensive exercise to enumerate the caste status of all the households in the country.

Caste-based census in Bihar

After a consensus was reached in the June 1 all-party meeting on carrying out the enumeration of the population on caste lines, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the Cabinet would clear this proposal. It is pertinent to mention here that the Bihar Assembly unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding a caste-based census. While Kumar himself led an all-party delegation to PM Modi on this issue, the Union government refused to enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

Revealing that this exercise will be named 'Jaati Adharit Ganana' (caste-based headcount), the JDU leader stressed that the survey shall also take into account people belonging to all religions and their socio-economic conditions. Refuting that his then-ally BJP was against this proposal, he clarified, “The Centre expressed its inability. It does not mean they (BJP) were opposed (to caste census) at any time. Their representatives accompanied us when we met the PM. You can see their representatives here". A budgetary allocation of Rs.500 crore has been made for the survey which will be completed by February 23, 2023.