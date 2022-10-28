Rahul Gandhi Wades Into Telangana Poaching Row; Calls TRS Govt 'most Corrupt'

Even as the war of words between BJP and TRS over the poaching controversy continued, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi waded into this debate. Addressing a gathering in Telangana during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, the Wayanad MP alleged that both BJP and TRS poached MLAs of other parties by offering them money. Moreover, he dubbed the KCR-led dispensation as one of the most corrupt governments in the country. While Congress is the principal opposition party in Telangana, it is perceived to have conceded space to BJP.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "For us, TRS and BJP is the same thing. They are two sides of the same coin. They work together, people should understand this. They help each other. In Delhi, TRS helps (BJP). In Telangana, BJP helps (TRS). Both parties are anti-democratic, indulge in the politics of money, buy MLAs and topple governments. Perhaps the most corrupt government in the country is in Telangana today. Wherever it is possible to loot, they loot. They did the Miyapur land scam worth Rs.15,000 crore and indulged in corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and that project hasn't been completed yet."

Telangana poaching row

As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy claimed that two persons - Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions. They also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP. On October 26, these persons informed him that they are coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and also asked him to mobilise other TRS legislators by offering them Rs 50 crore each.

Along with Sharma and Kumar, a person named Simhayaji Swamy induced them to "receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly" so that the Telangana government led by TRS is destabilised. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the ACB court turned down the plea to remand the three accused persons to police custody.