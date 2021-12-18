'Rahul Gandhi Wanted To Honour Soldiers': Congress Defends Ex-party Chief In Rudraksha Row

Justifying Rahul Gandhi's refusal to wear Rudraksha, the Congress leader who was seen in the video offering the same, Satpal Brahmachari said that Gandhi had asked to respect the soldiers and not him on that day. The video was from Congress' campaign for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a public rally in Dehradun on Vijay Diwas (December 16). The visuals of refusal to Rudraksha was posted by Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Uttarakhand unit criticising the Wayanad MP for refusing the prayer beads used by Hindus. The Congress leader also attacked the BJP and added that it is raising this issue for their own interest.

Rahul Gandhi's refusal to wear Rudraksha justified by Congress:

"It is not that he refused to wear Rudraksha. He is a great leader, I respect him. Rahul Gandhi had said that respect the soldiers, not me. I have come to honour the soldiers who defeated Pakistan in 1971 in 13 days. Respect the soldiers, not me. There are some people who are upset after he refused to wear. BJP is raising this issue for their own interest," added the Congress leader.

Watch Rahul Gandhi's video here:

BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi:

"Those who love mesh hats, he is the only one to deny Rudraksha garland," tweeted Sambit Patra in Hindi. While BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya also tweeted the same video asserting, "He is the same man who hops temples just before elections, claims to be a janeudhari Hindu and of late pontificates on Hinduism." This comes ahead of the Uttarakhand polls scheduled for February 2022, along with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

RSS says Rahul Gandhi has very poor knowledge of Hinduism & Hindutva

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday hit out at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Hindus and Hindutvavadis and said that his knowledge on the subject is "very poor".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the RSS national executive member also slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, saying he should not make the country go "uncivilised" with his statements.

Rahul Gandhi's statement on Hindutva

During his address to the Congress party workers in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi declared, "I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi."

Gandhi also claimed, "When Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise."

He further went on to explain the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi and slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died during the year-long protest.