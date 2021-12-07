Rahul Gandhi Was Abroad When Farm Laws Were Passed; Cong Abandoned Farmers, Says Akali Dal

'Elephant teeth are different for eating and different for showing', underlined Shiromani Akali Dal as it slammed Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Warning against doing politics over the farmers' issue, Harsimran Kaur Badal reminded that Rahul Gandhi had been on a foreign tour at the time of the passing of the three contentious bills in the Parliament and added that 'none of the party members opposed it'.

'Not just BJP but also Congress responsible for deaths of farmers'

"They left the farmers alone", said Harsimran Kaur Badal, underlining that not only BJP but also Congress is to be blamed for the death of the 800 farmers. The SAD leader, quoting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar when he asked for numbers of those who died, asked, "Were you sleeping?"

Harsimran Kaur Badal added, "Meet them, show them and show the history." Underlining that double politics was going on, the SAD leader added, "Nothing is worst than playing in the name of the farmers. The farmers' sons who are guarding our borders what they would be thinking?"

She also outlined how first, Captain Amarinder Singh then Charanjit Singh Channi said that they will get compensation of 10 lakh and a job and added," ut they gave jobs to the MLA's relative to save their seat, sometimes to Bajwa and Bittu's children."

Rahul Gandhi demands compensation, jobs for family of deceased farmers

The statement of Harsimran Kaur Badal comes after Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three farm laws, which have now been repealed by the Centre. During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Gandhi-scion said, “Around 700 farmers died in farmers’ agitation. The Prime Minister apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. On November 30, the agriculture minister was asked a question - ‘how many farmers died in the agitation? The agriculture minister said he had no data.”

“We found out that the Punjab government has paid compensation of Rs five lakh each to more than 400 farmers. Of these 400 farmers, 152 have also been given jobs. I have one more list of 70 farmers from Haryana. The Prime Minister had apologised and your government is saying that no farmer has died or you do not have the list of farmers. These are the names here. I want that the farmers to be given their rights. The prime minister has already apologised. Now, farmers should get compensation and jobs,” Rahul added.