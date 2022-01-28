Rahul Gandhi Welcomes Arunachal Teen's Return: 'When Will China Give Back India's Land?'

Welcoming the return of Arunachal teen Miram Taron, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday, said that it was 'comforting to know that China has returned the abducted youth. Furthermore, he questioned, "When will India get the land which China has occupied, Prime Minister?". Taron, who was abducted by Chinese troops on January 18, was returned by China on Thursday after military talks.

Rahul Gandhi: "When will China return Indian territory?"

On Thursday, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over missing Arunachal teenager Miram Taron to the Indian Army, informed Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju. Taron was handed over to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh after a thorough manhunt by the PLA. China defending the 'abduction' claiming that as Arunachal Pradesh was an "inalienable" part of it, PLA cracks down on illegal border crossing in accordance with Chinese law.

On Wednesday, BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction from Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

Swinging into action over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday, stated Defence sources to ANI. The Army sought PLA's assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. The Army stated that Taron was collecting herbs and hunting and lost his way and could not be found.

Politicising the issue, Rahul Gandhi lamented that an Indian citizen was abducted by the Chinese Army just days ahead of India's Republic Day. He also slammed PM Modi's silence on the issue saying 'He does not care'. Several other Opposition leaders expressed concerns over Taron's safety.

Indo-China LAC talks

In the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, both parties agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns that cropped up since the LAC faceoff in Galwan Valley when 20 jawans were martyred. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.