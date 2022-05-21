Rahul Gandhi 'will Keep Making Stupid Statements Till He Understands India': Mukhtar Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for speaking ill of India's foreign policies in London. Gandhi is currently in London addressing an ‘Ideas for India’ conference at Cambridge.

Speaking to Republic TV, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Rahul Gandhi talks illogical things. He will keep making stupid statements till he understands India".

This comes after Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Narendra Modi government does not address the issue of the China-Ladakh border.

"India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress, to bring people, communities, states, & religions together," the Gandhi scion said. Additionally, he claimed that the Narendra Modi government does not even talk about Chinese aggression on the border and Beijing’s construction of a second bridge on Pangong Lake.

Responding to this, Naqvi said that Rahul Gandhi does not have enough knowledge about India and it is his habit to talk about such stupid things.

Rahul Gandhi in London

Speaking of the BJP winning recent polls, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing the conference ‘Ideas for India’ held in London, said on Friday, "Polarisation & total dominance of media...Also, RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties & Congress need to build such a structure".

"We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people, to 60-70% of people who don't vote for the BJP and we need to do it together," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an event in London, on May 20, when asked why the BJP is winning elections and Congress is not.

In another controversial statement, the Congress leader compared the Ladakh situation to the Ukraine crisis and said, "The Russians tell Ukraine that we do not accept your territorial integrity. We refuse to believe that the two districts are yours, we are going to strike those two districts to ensure that you break ties with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Please see, the situation is the same in both the places."

(Image: Republic)