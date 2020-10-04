Rahul Gandhi To Start 3-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' From Punjab In Protest Over Farm Bills

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start his 3-day "Kheti Bachao Yatra" in Punjab on October 4 to protest against the recently enacted farm bill reforms. The 'Kheti Bachao yatra' will begin from Punjab and will reach Delhi followed by a series of mass programmes. For the initial three days, programmes through rallies and roadshows using tractors have been planned.

Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other senior leaders of the state will launch the signature campaign and address the public at Bandhni Kalan, District Moga. Stating these farm laws as anti-farmer the Congress party has planned a month-long agitation across the country and will also reach out to different farming communities. Rahul Gandhi will lead a "Tractor Yatra" from Badhni Kalan to Jatpura, Ludhiana and will end the day by addressing a public meeting at Jatpura.

Some of the programmes which are a part of Kheti Bachao Yatra were launched on September 24 will be concluded on November 14. Congress has planned the conclusion of the protest by handing over memorandum and signatures of over two crore farmers of the country to President Kovind. The President on September 27 passed Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Congress sets tractor on fire to protest over farm bills

A tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi on September 28 during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered demonstrations in several parts of the country. The police removed the tractor after dousing the fire. Nearly 20 people gathered at the central Delhi location around 8 am and set an old tractor on fire. According to the police, the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans. The police are trying to identify those involved. The Punjab Youth Congress live-streamed the protest at India Gate on its official Facebook page. The agitation against the new agricultural laws continues in different parts of the country.

(With ANI inputs)